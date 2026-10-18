‘Catch The Culprits’: CM Omar Abdullah Urges Haryana Govt To Act After Stone-Pelting Attack On Delhi-Srinagar Bound Bus

CM Omar Abdullah Urges Haryana Govt To Act After Stone-Pelting Attack On Delhi-Srinagar Bound Bus | X

A luxury sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Srinagar was attacked with stones and bricks near Kurukshetra in Haryana. The incident occurred when the Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicle, operated by the private tour company Star World Ventures, stopped at the Divine Star Dhaba.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned an alleged stone-pelting incident involving a Delhi-to-Srinagar sleeper bus carrying passengers in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. He urged the Haryana government and police to identify those responsible and take action to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident led to an elderly Kashmiri passenger being injured, according to multiple claims on social media.

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Luxury Sleeper Bus Attacked In Haryana

A luxury sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Srinagar was allegedly attacked with stones near Kurukshetra. The incident also led to an elderly passenger being injured, according to sources.

According to reports, the bus was allegedly targeted with stones while travelling along the Delhi-Srinagar route. One elderly Kashmiri passenger reportedly sustained a nose injury in the incident, leaving other passengers, including families, frightened.

Omar Abdullah Seeks Action Against Culprits

Abdullah reacted to a post by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Imran Nabi Dar, who shared the allegations on X and described the incident as an alleged hate crime.

Reacting to the incident, Abdullah expressed concern over the attack and called on the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and the Haryana Police to take action against the accused. In a post on X, Abdullah said, “This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government, led by @NayabSainiBJP ji & @police_haryana, catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don’t happen again.”

Elderly Passenger Injured

The alleged stone-pelting incident reportedly left an elderly Kashmiri man with a nose injury. The incident also caused panic among passengers travelling on the sleeper bus.

The bus was carrying passengers from Delhi towards Srinagar when it was reportedly targeted near Kurukshetra in Haryana.