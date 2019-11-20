Catch me if you can: Man impersonating Lufthansa pilot held at Delhi airport

A resident of Vasant Kunj, Delhi was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for posing as a Lufthansa pilot to dodge long queues and security checks, officials said on Tuesday.
Rajan Mahbubani, 48, was about to board an Air Asia flight to Kolkata when he was arrested from the departure gate. The impersonator was dressed as a pilot when he was caught, informed the police.
The Chief Security Officer of Lufthansa suspected the man and informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). The CISF officer said that Rajan Mahbubani also had Lufthansa's fake ID card which he had obtained in Bangkok.
"The passenger disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos on aviation and had obtained the Lufthansa fake ID card in Bangkok," the officer said.
During the interrogation, the con man reportedly admitted to taking more than 15 flights in the past impersonating as a pilot and getting preferential treatment such as free upgrades and direct access to the plane without waiting in queues. He said that he was fond of wearing uniforms of different professions and getting himself photographed.
"Mahbubani said that he is a frequent traveller and used to dress up as a pilot to gain easy access during security clearance and get preferential treatment from security agencies and airlines," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.
Mahbubani even boasted about this on his social media to impress corporate clients and friends, the police added.
