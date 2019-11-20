Catch me if you can: Man impersonating Lufthansa pilot held at Delhi airport

A resident of Vasant Kunj, Delhi was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for posing as a Lufthansa pilot to dodge long queues and security checks, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajan Mahbubani, 48, was about to board an Air Asia flight to Kolkata when he was arrested from the departure gate. The impersonator was dressed as a pilot when he was caught, informed the police.

The Chief Security Officer of Lufthansa suspected the man and informed the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). The CISF officer said that Rajan Mahbubani also had Lufthansa's fake ID card which he had obtained in Bangkok.