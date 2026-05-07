Cash-Filled Bags Thrown From Building During ED Raids On Premises Linked To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Aide - VIDEO

X/@INCPunjab

In a film-like sequence, a cash-filled bag was reportedly thrown from the ninth floor of a building where Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had arrived to conduct a raid on Thursday.

The probe agency carried out searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land fraud case involving builders and real estate companies.

The raid was conducted at the residence of an IT professional, Nitin Gohal, near Kharar in Punjab’s Mohali district. Gohal is considered close to an aide of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Indian Express reported citing sources.

During one of the raids in the Kharar area of Mohali district, a bag was thrown from the ninth floor soon after ED officials arrived at the premises. A video of the incident was also recorded and has been posted by the BJP’s Punjab unit.

The party took to X and posted, "What happened in Kharar, Mohali has created a political storm in Punjab politics. When the ED arrived, bags filled with cash were thrown down from a ninth-floor apartment. According to sources, the links are being traced to close associates of the Chief Minister. Will CM Bhagwant Mann respond as to why piles of cash were found in the homes of his close aides?"

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Punjab Congress also posted about the incident on X and said,"During an ED raid at Western Tower in Kharar, bags filled with cash were reportedly found. Bundles of ₹500 notes were allegedly thrown from an apartment said to be linked to someone close to the Chief Minister’s OSD. This is the same apartment where senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, businessmen, tainted builders, and corrupt officials were said to frequently visit."

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The bag was later reportedly picked up by a driver in a white vehicle, who then left the spot. The contents of the bag are suspected to include cash, with reports indicating an amount of around Rs 21 lakh, though officials have not issued any confirmation, News18 reported.