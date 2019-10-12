Case filed against Payal Rohatgi for making objectionable comments in Facebook video

Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan have registered a case against TV actress and reality star Payal Rohatgi for making objectionable comments in a video against the family of freedom fighter Motilal Nehru as well as "defaming" the wife of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The complaint was filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma and the case was registered under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act. Sharma alleged that Rohatgi has insulted Motilal Nehru by making false allegations against his wife to defame her. She had also insulted Jawaharlal Nehru by levelling false charges over his wife's character as well, he alleged.

The complainant in the FIR said that the video which is still on Facebook was posted on September 21 and it can hamper India's relations with other nations as it posts objectionable comments with pictures in context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's death.