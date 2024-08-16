Cars Set On Fire In Udaipur After Class 10 Hindu Student Stabbed By Muslim Classmate; Violent VIDEOS Surface

File Image

Jaipur, August 16: Communal tension gripped Madhuban area of Udaipur district after a class 10 student stabbed a mate of his at a government school on Thursday, police said.

The injured student, a Hindu, is under observation in an ICU, District Collector Arvind Poswal said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shortly after the incident, members of Hindu right wing outfits gathered in the Madhuban area of the city and set fire to at least three cars parked in a garage and indulged in stone pelting.

BREAKING: Massive outrage and communal tension in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after a Dalit Hindu minor student, studying in the 10th standard, was brutally attacked by an Islamist student inside the school premises. The perpetrator assaulted him multiple times with knife.



Entire… pic.twitter.com/E8f3hflOrj — Treeni (@TheTreeni) August 16, 2024

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.