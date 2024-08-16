 Cars Set On Fire In Udaipur After Class 10 Hindu Student Stabbed By Muslim Classmate; Violent VIDEOS Surface
The injured student, a Hindu, is under observation in an ICU, District Collector Arvind Poswal said. "Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

Friday, August 16, 2024
Jaipur, August 16: Communal tension gripped Madhuban area of Udaipur district after a class 10 student stabbed a mate of his at a government school on Thursday, police said.

The injured student, a Hindu, is under observation in an ICU, District Collector Arvind Poswal said.

Shortly after the incident, members of Hindu right wing outfits gathered in the Madhuban area of the city and set fire to at least three cars parked in a garage and indulged in stone pelting.

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The accused has been detained," Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

