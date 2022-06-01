Carrying excess of luggage in trains to cost more; Railway Ministry announces new rules

Photo: Representative Image

Carrying more luggage in train may cost you. If there's too much luggage, then the enjoyment of the journey will be reduced to half. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage. According to sources, keep in mind substancial rise in chain pulling incidences in recent past and inconveniance of fellow passengers railway administration has warned the passengers about the carrying of excess luggage while travelling.

"Although there is a limit for carrying luggage while traveling by train, many passengers travel in the train with a lot of luggage which causes inconvenience to other passengers" said a railway officer adding that railways has always been a special choice of people for long distance travel in the country because passengers can travel with more luggage during the journey in the train than in the flight.

But now it has becpme an issue for railway as well as fellow passengers. "About 332 cases of alarm chain pulling were reported in Mumbai division of CR between April 1 and 30. Out of these, only 53 cases were justified" said an official of CR adding that excess luggage takes more time in loading and unloading and this is one of the major reasons behind increasing instances of chain pulling.

On May 29, Ministry of Railways, by tweeting from its official Twitter handle advised people not to travel with excess baggage during the journey. In a tweet,the ministry stated , "If the luggage is more then the enjoyment of the journey will be half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage"

According to the existing rules of the Railways, passengers can carry only 40 to 70 kg of luggage during the journey of the train. Actually, the weight of the luggage is different according to the coach of the railway. In sleeper, AC chair car and AC 3 tier coaches passengers can carry up to 40 kg. In 2nd AC coaches passengers can carry up to 50 kg and in 1st AC class passenger can carry up to 70 kg. In general class this limit is just 35 kg.

If someone found travelling with more luggage, then he/shd will have to pay a separate fare for excess luggage with fine which is variable according to travel distance.