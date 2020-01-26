Carol Andrade Column: Is it a beautiful day in your neighbourhood?

So here’s another thing about the film — director Marielle Heller actually said about Rogers, “(he) doesn't have the dynamic nature you need for a protagonist for a movie. He is the antagonist, who comes into someone's life and flips it upside down through his philosophy and the way he lived his life.” The protagonist is actually the journalist, named Lloyd Vogel in the film. And boy, did his flip come from where he least expected it!

Naturally I have been reading up on Fred Rogers, because that is what you do when your love for reading is complemented by every platform you can think of, films, documentaries, podcasts, archival stuff. And it is all uniformly laudatory and even so, I still find him interesting.

Here was a man who grew up in an affluent family with enough strong emotional, social and spiritual support to ensure he could live in a comfortable bubble, if he chose. But he did not choose.

This man, who grew up and became a Presbyterian minister, looked around at the world and saw what he could do to make it better for its littlest ones. Through almost four decades, he showed up at the studio in Pittsburg to make a show for pre-schoolers, where he talked to them in his gentlest, most reassuring, happy, confiding voice.

He talked about friends, neighbours, the delight of routine, the great outside with all its familiar faces. He used puppets, his own World of Make-Believe, models, music and song. And he talked about the big and frightening things, the sad things, like loss, divorce, even death. Children need to be helped in making sense of it all, he declared, and he did. Best of all, he did it simply, quietly, steadily. And inside and outside, on-set and off, he was the same! No wonder that in 2002, a year before he died, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Among the many charming things I discovered about Mr. Rogers was that he wrote stuff down. This is a list of the things he wanted to encourage among those who admired him. “Self-esteem, self-control, imagination, creativity, curiosity, appreciation of diversity, cooperation, tolerance for waiting, and persistence.”

If only there was some way for us all to work this magic in our immediate neighbourhoods, what an Utopia we would establish. For then, each and every ordinary one of us would be a hero.

Former journalist, now media educator, still curious about everything.