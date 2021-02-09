Car sales escalate in Chattisgarh, effect of Bhupesh Baghel government's automobile policies

Chhattisgarh's automobile sector continues to shine. More cars have been sold in the state in January 2021 as compared to January 2020.

In January last year, where 4523 cars were sold in the state, 4644 cars were sold in this month, this year. This number is more than the number of 4233 cars sold in the month of December last year, a government press release said on Tuesday.

The official communique claims that despite there being an atmosphere of recession in the whole country due to the Corona crisis, the state government successfully beat the environment and boosted the overall business in the state.

During this period, the automobile sector of the state as well as other sectors have registered steady growth due to the schemes implemented by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel focusing on strengthening the rural economy and increasing the income of farmers and forest dwellers.

The record procurement of 93 lakh metric tonnes of paddy on minimum support price (MSP) along with the benefits of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, 19 lakh farmers were benefited by the transfer of Rs. 5750 crore.

Other schemes like Godhan Nyaya Yojana have pumped money into the local market. As the market revived auto sales boosted.