'Can’t support something which has no clarity': Aaditya Thackeray on Citizenship Bill

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday staged a walkout ahead of voting on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, citing unsatisfactory response to the queries raised by the party. Justifying the move, seen as a U-turn after the party voted in favour of the bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the government did not give satisfactory answers to the concerns raised by the party.

As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the passage of the Bill as 'a landmark day' in the history of India. However, Congress president Sonia Gandhi termed the occasion as the 'victory of bigoted forces.' The Bill, which grants citizenship to the non-Muslims who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday night with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting.

