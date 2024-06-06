Canada Labels India As 2nd Largest Foreign Threat To Its Democracy After China; Russia Slips To 3rd Position

X

A special report which was recently published by a high-level Canadian parliamentary committee has labelled India as the “second-biggest foreign threat” to its democracy. In addition to this, the report named China as the number-one threat, while it placed Russia in the 3rd spot.

India has now been moved up from the third spot in 2019 ahead of Russia in the foreign threat perception index.

Justin Trudeau congratulates Modi

Meanwhile, amid rift in ties between nations, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday, sending wishes on his electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Extending his wishes through a post on X, the Canadian Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory." "Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples--anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," he said further.

Prime Minister Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

Trudeau wishes for Modi comes amidst at a time when the ties between India and Canada have been strained after he accused agents of the Indian government of killing Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March this year showed Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been described as a "contract killing." However, India has dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and "motivated".

Meanwhile, leaders from US, France, Egypt, Israel, Ukraine, Russia, Argentina, and many more have congratulated PM Modi.