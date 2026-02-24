Canada Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Attack, Introduces 'New Face' Tyson; 'Next Bullet In Chest' Warning Issued

A fresh incident of firing in Canada has been claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the gang asserting that the attack was carried out to “demonstrate its strength.” | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fresh incident of firing in Canada has been claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the gang asserting that the attack was carried out to “demonstrate its strength.”

Viral Post Claims Responsibility for Shooting at Lovjeet Sandhu's Residence

In a viral social media post, the gang claimed responsibility for opening fire at the residence of Lovjeet Sandhu in Canada. The post further issued an open threat, warning of more shootings in the future.

The message circulating online read : “Mend your ways, otherwise next time the bullet will hit directly in the chest. Lovjeet Sandhu is a drug mafia with several dark deeds.”

New Names Emerge

Following the firing, a separate post claimed that the attack was executed by Arju Bishnoi along with Tyson Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar. With Tyson Bishnoi’s name surfacing for the first time in such an incident, sources suggest this indicates the entry of a new gangster into the Bishnoi network.

The development comes at a time when Canadian authorities have reportedly designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation, leading to increased scrutiny of its activities. Despite this, the gang appears to have escalated its aggressive posture, with repeated threats and claims of involvement in violent incidents surfacing online.

Law enforcement agencies in Canada are currently investigating the matter. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the social media claims or the identities of those involved. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

