Canada Deports 81 Over Alleged Extortion-Linked Crime; Around 2 Dozen Indians Among Those Identified

Canadian authorities intensify enforcement against alleged extortion-linked crime through deportations and immigration investigations | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 27: Canada has deported 81 people over their alleged involvement in extortion-related crime, with nearly 140 more facing removal proceedings as authorities intensify a nationwide crackdown.

While the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has not released a nationality-wise break-up, all those publicly identified so far—around two dozen individuals—are from India.

According to data released this week, the CBSA said that as of June 18, 2026, it had opened 484 immigration investigations linked to extortion-related crime. A total of 139 removal orders have been issued on various inadmissibility grounds and are currently being enforced, while 81 individuals have already been removed from Canada.

Crackdown Spreads Across Regions

The enforcement drive has been concentrated in three major regions. In the Pacific Region, which includes Metro Vancouver and the town of Surrey in British Columbia, authorities opened 150 immigration investigations, issued 69 removal orders and deported 46 individuals.

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) recorded 196 immigration investigations, 33 removal orders and 17 deportations. In the Prairie Region, which includes Edmonton and Calgary in Alberta, officials opened 138 investigations, issued 37 removal orders and removed 18 individuals.

The figures indicate that Canadian authorities are expanding enforcement across multiple provinces as extortion-related violence continues to draw attention, Hindustan Times reported.

Canada's Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said the government remains committed to tackling organised crime and ensuring that those with no legal right to remain in the country are removed.

"We continue to take strong action by strengthening enforcement, investing in our partners, and ensuring that those who exploit or endanger others are held accountable. This includes removing criminals and individuals who have no legal right to remain here," he said.

The crackdown began in August last year and has since expanded to several municipal regions where extortion-related violence had become a major concern.

Police Investigations Continue

Police agencies across Canada are also stepping up action against extortion-linked offences. The Calgary Police Service has charged 16 people with 56 offences as part of its investigations. All 16 are of Indian origin.

Superintendent Jeff Bell of the Calgary Police Service Criminal Operations and Intelligence Division said investigations remain active despite multiple arrests.

"Despite laying charges in a number of cases, we want to emphasise that these investigations remain active and ongoing, and additional assistance from the public is critical. We will not stop until everyone involved in these crimes has been identified and held accountable," Bell said.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Police Service arrested four people following an incident in which shots were fired at a residence on June 11. The investigation was taken over by the service's Extortion Response Team (ExRT).

Foreign Nationals Handed To CBSA

Following the investigation, two people were charged, while two others were handed over to the CBSA. Those charged were identified as Arman Singh, 21, and Simarjeet Singh, 22. They have been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

In a statement, the Surrey Police Service said both charged individuals are foreign nationals and that it has engaged the CBSA. It added that the other two men arrested have not been charged with criminal offences and remain in the custody of the border agency.

CBSA President Erin O'Gorman said the agency is working closely with other law enforcement partners to disrupt criminal networks involved in extortion.

"We are working side by side with other law enforcement partners to counter extortion and disrupt criminal networks," O'Gorman said, adding that the agency remains committed to ensuring that individuals involved in such activities "cannot find safe haven in Canada."

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The latest figures suggest that Canadian authorities are adopting a coordinated approach involving immigration enforcement and police investigations to tackle extortion-linked crime. With more than 130 removal orders still being enforced and investigations continuing across several provinces, the crackdown appears far from over.

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