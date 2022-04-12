Can Prashant Kishor bail Congress out in Gujarat? Several State leaders say no

Even as the Congress’ central leadership believes election strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been keeping them in suspense over his engagement with the party for a long, carries a magic wand that may catapult the party to power in BJP’s strongest citadel Gujarat, many back homes in the State don’t think so.

But, like everything else at least with the Gujarat unit of the Congress, there are differences among the old horses. A section of the State leaders has written to the Congress high command to take an early decision on Prashant Kishor since this is delaying the party’s election plans.

These leaders have also stated that the Congress party is in a strong position in the rural areas of Gujarat, while the BJP has a vice-like grip over the urban areas and even Prashant Kishore couldn’t do much there.

“Instead of spending huge money on PK, it is better to spend the same on good candidates of the party in Gujarat,” a leader told The Free Press Journal, requesting anonymity.

However, there is another section that feels Prashant could help rev up the party cadres “and boost their morale that someone like PK still sees a great hope in the party in Gujarat.” While both these groups would never agree, it is learnt Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is of the view that the strategist could make a huge difference.

In the meantime, sources claimed that Kishor was angling for a bigger association with Congress until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not just the December Gujarat elections.

As of now, it is not clear for whom Prashant Kishor’s team, which is camping in Gujarat now and has rented a flat near the BJP headquarters near the state capital Gandhinagar, making the surveys. Some of the team members are from Telangana and some are from West Bengal.

The Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP in 2017 limiting the ruling party to double-digits in the 182-member state assembly. However, several Congress MLAs have changed sides in the last five years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:58 PM IST