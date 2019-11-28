Can Muslims perfrom Karseva at Ram Temple?

Lucknow: Setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity, a Lucknow-based Muslim organization has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Muslims should be allowed to perform Karseva (self service) in the proposed Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

In a letter sent to the PM on Thursday through registered post, Muslim Kar Sevak Manch demands, “Muslims associated with the Ram Temple movement should be permitted to be part of Kar-seva once the temple construction starts. Temple should have a plaque mentioning names of all Muslims kar-sevaks. If this happens, politicians will not be able to exploit the innocent people of both the communities.”

Azam Khan, head of the Muslim Kar Sevak Manch (MKSM) tells FPJ, “This will give a message to the world that this temple was not built by hurting the sentiments of a particular religion but with mutual understanding of Hindus-Muslims both to promote national integration. Similarly, saints and others Hindus should also participate in construction of the mosque at Ayodhya.”

MKSM feels that the land for mosque should be given in Muslim-dominated area (near Dargah in Ayodhya) and instead of 5-acres it must be 10 acres land so that apart from Jama Masjid, a central university can be set-up where children from across India come and study.

Interestingly, the letter is addressed to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas at Ayodhya who has been at the forefront of the Ram Temple movement. Copies are marked to PM, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and even to the state Sunni Waqf Board.

MKSM on Thursday gifted 50-feet chunari (Jai shriram written in Urdu and Hindi) to Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the make-shift temple, for the proposed temple.

MKSM is known for its soft approach towards Ram Temple movement. Its members had participated in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s “Shila Pujan” event in nineties.

The organization had last week held a “mock death procession” of All India Muslim Personal Law Board in Lucknow when it announced that it would go for a reconsideration of the supreme court verdict.

VHP plans Diwali on Dec 6 in Ayodhya

Lucknow: After observing a grand-Diwali a mong ago celebrated by the Yogi Adityanath-led Bhartiya Janta Party government which went into Guinness Book of Records for largest display of oil lamps, Ayodhya is set to mark another “Diwali” next week, thanks to Hindutva outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The VHP has decided to lit temples, mutts, Akharas and houses across Ayodhya with earthen lamps on December 6 to mark the anniversary of demolition of Babri Mosque in 1992. Till last year, VHP used to observe “Shaurya Diwas” to mark the day. “After the supreme court verdict, we have decided to drop the Shaurya Diwas event which used to be marked across India every December 6. On 28th anniversary of the demolition of the structure, we would rather lit diyas at temples, mutts and houses in Ayodhya,” Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson told FPJ.

Sharma claims that the change in the celebration pattern aims to strengthen peace and harmony in the country. “The incident of December 6 will continue to remind Hindus about the pride and respect. In the coming years, devotees of Lord Ram will celebrate Shaurya Diwas and Vijay Diwas (9 November when the SC verdict was delivered) inside the Ram Temple.”