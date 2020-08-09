Calicut Plane Crash: Full list of Boeings going down in recent years

Eighteen people were killed and several others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight skid off the runway and fell into a valley, subsequently breaking into two portions. The incident happened at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport. The Boeing-737-800 had 191 passengers and crew on board.

The incident brought back memories of the May 22, 2010 crash of Air India Express flight IX 812 at Mangaluru International Airport. In 2010, following landing errors by the pilots, the aircraft fell off the cliff at the end of the runway and burst into flames killing 158 of the 166 people on board.

Interestingly, Boeing had been under the radar since last year. Boeing had grounded 737 Max airliner in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people. The 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.