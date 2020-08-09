Calicut Plane Crash: Full list of Boeings going down in recent years

Eighteen people were killed and several others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight skid off the runway and fell into a valley, subsequently breaking into two portions. The incident happened at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport. The Boeing-737-800 had 191 passengers and crew on board.
The incident brought back memories of the May 22, 2010 crash of Air India Express flight IX 812 at Mangaluru International Airport. In 2010, following landing errors by the pilots, the aircraft fell off the cliff at the end of the runway and burst into flames killing 158 of the 166 people on board.
Interestingly, Boeing had been under the radar since last year. Boeing had grounded 737 Max airliner in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people. The 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Here's a list of plane crashes involving Boeing aircrafts:
Air Philippines Flight 541, April 19, 2000: An Air Philippines flight, a Boeing 737-200, flying from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila crashed in Philippines. All 124 passengers and seven crew members on board were killed.
Sudan Airways Flight 139, July 8, 2003: A Sudan Airways flight, a Boeing 737-200C (registration ST-AFK), crashed in Port Sudan. 117 people were killed in the crash.
Bhoja Air Flight 213, April 20, 2012: A Bhoja Air Flight 213 crashed in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. All 127 passengers and crew on board were killed.
Global Air flight, May 18, 2018 – Global Air (Mexico), a Boeing 737, flight crashed shortly after takeoff from José Martí International Airport, with 112 fatalities and only one survivor.
Indonesian Lion Air’s Boeing 737, October 2018: An Indonesian Lion Air plane Boeing 737 with 189 people on board crashed into the sea moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. The crash killed all people on board.
Ethiopian Airlines’ Boeing-737-800 MAX, March 10, 2019: An Ethiopian Airlines flight travelling between Addis Ababa and Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, crashed on March 10. The flight crashed minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board.
