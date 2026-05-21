Calcutta High Court Directs CBI-SIT To Submit Report On RG Kar Incident

RG Kar Hospital |

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday had directed the CBI to constitute a SIT under its joint director (East) to probe every aspect of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case.

The court had asked to submit a detailed investigation report of the incident by June 25 which is the next date of hearing.

A high court division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Tirthankar Ghosh ordered that the CBI-SIT will investigate developments from the time the trainee doctor had dinner at the hospital till her cremation.

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Notably, the parents of the victim had many times appealed to the court for fresh inquiry as they are sure that there are several people involved in this crime.