Calcutta High Court Allows TMC To Operate Frozen Bank Accounts Under Court-Appointed Special Officer

The Calcutta High Court has permitted TMC to use its frozen bank accounts for routine expenses under the supervision of a special officer | AI Generated Image

Kolkata, July 9, 2026: The Calcutta High Court has allowed the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) to operate its three frozen bank accounts for day-to-day expenses under the supervision of a court-appointed special officer, providing relief to the party amid an internal dispute over its control.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya appointed former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Subrata Talukdar as the special officer till September 30, 2026, and permitted the accounts to be used only for routine party expenses and legal costs, Live Law and Bar & Bench reported.

Court Questions Account Freeze

The court said the arrangement was necessary as it was unable to find sufficient material at the interim stage to justify the freezing of the accounts within a day of the registration of an FIR.

The accounts were frozen by the Bidhannagar Police following a complaint by rebel TMC MLA Biswanath Das, who alleged fund misuse. The court, however, observed that the complaint appeared to be “omnibus in nature” and lacked details of any specific incident or transaction.

“FIR was registered on June 18, and hurriedly on June 19, the accounts were debit frozen. At this stage, the Court is unable to find any material to show the basis for taking such abrupt steps,” the court recorded.

The court also questioned the speed of the police action, observing that such promptness was rarely seen when ordinary citizens approached police stations.

“Why is everything happening with lightning speed? When a poor citizen approaches a police station, they are not active. But when a complaint is lodged so quickly, the account was frozen?” the court remarked.

Special Officer To Oversee Accounts

Under the court's order, any two authorised signatories of the three bank accounts can present cheques before Justice Talukdar whenever money is required for approved expenses. The special officer will countersign the cheques before they are presented to the bank for encashment.

The court clarified that the money could be used only for the daily functioning of the party and legal expenses. No major expenditure, whether large or small, will be allowed without approval from the special officer.

The court also directed that Justice Talukdar be paid an honorarium of Rs 1.25 lakh per month, which TMC can fund from the bank accounts.

The police investigation into the complaint will continue. The banks have also been directed to preserve all account records and provide them to the investigating agency whenever required.

TMC Challenges Police Action

TMC had argued that freezing the accounts had severely affected the functioning of a recognised political party. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for TMC with Advocate Nizam Pasha and Senior Advocate Kishore Datta, argued that the action affected the party's constitutional rights and disturbed the level playing field in a democracy.

“If you can cripple a political party like this, then it erodes a level playing field,” Singhvi submitted.

He also questioned the speed of the action, saying, “I wish things in this country worked so fast in all cases. A complaint, FIR and bank freezing in two days.”

Singhvi argued that the complaint was vague and did not identify any specific allegations linking the accounts to proceeds of crime. He submitted that political party funds were regulated under the Election Commission framework and the Income Tax Act.

Recognition Dispute Continues

The court noted that two rival factions were claiming to represent the real TMC and that the issue was pending before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The court said the interim order would not recognise any faction as the legitimate TMC. It added that if the ECI later recognised any faction, the concerned party could approach the court for modification of the order.

The court also recorded the claim of rebel MLA Biswanath Das that he belonged to the real TMC but refused to expand the scope of the proceedings.

“If any faction is later recognised by ECI as the true TMC, an appropriate application can be made to the court,” the court said.

Court Questions Complaint Timing

The court took strong exception to the conduct of Das, observing that he appeared to have acted opportunistically by raising the complaint after the elections.

“Why did the complainant not raise the issue before May 4 (day of election results)? It is nothing but sheer opportunism,” the court said.

Senior Advocate K. Parameshwar, appearing for Das, argued that the complaint was filed after irregularities were detected.

“The entirety of the circumstances happened after May 4,” Parameshwar submitted.

The court, however, questioned the timing of the complaint and remarked that it appeared to be an attempt to freeze the accounts.

“Your complaint is bereft of issues that you are raising today. It appears to be an effort in disguise to freeze the account,” the judge said.

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The court further observed that Das's actions appeared to be a ploy to freeze the accounts and noted that he himself was a beneficiary of those accounts when he contested elections as a TMC candidate.

The matter has been listed for September 21, 2026.

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