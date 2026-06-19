Calcutta HC Refuses Stay On Speaker’s Decision Naming Ritabrata Banerjee As Leader Of Opposition | File Pic

Kolkata: Ahead of the budget session of the state Assembly, Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao on Thursday had declined staying on the Speaker’s decision to recognise rebel-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition.

Speaker Rathindra Bose had earlier given the nod to make Ritabrata Banerjee the LoP instead of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who was nominated for the post by the party leadership.

The court had also asked for documents and affidavits from all parties to ascertain whether the Speaker had taken the decision within his ambit.

The court’s decision came on the day when the Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly commenced with an address by Governor R.N. Ravi.

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Legislators in favor of Ritabrata Banerjee called the decision of the court as their ‘moral victory’.

“We were expelled just because we spoke the truth about the signature incident. The court’s decision is our moral victory. What Ritabrata and I did is correct,” said rebel TMC MLA Sandipan Saha.

Meanwhile, the Governor in his opening speech of the Assembly session had praised the performance of the West Bengal government as the first Budget Session.

The Governor spoke about the new government’s efforts to restore law and order, curb illegal infiltration, improve women’s safety, and revive economic growth.

The budget session is scheduled to be held till June 25 and the budget is likely to be tabled on June 22.