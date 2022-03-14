Calcutta HC grants police protection to over 300 post-poll violence victims

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday granted police protection to 300 plus victims allegedly affected during the post-poll violence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj on Monday took records of the details including contact details of the displaced and affected people from petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal.

Priyanka further informed the court that if protection is not given then the victims will face problems from alleged local goons and also that the police on earlier several occasions didn’t take any action against the goons.

According to the High Court sources, 164 people are forcibly evicted from their houses and are unable to reach back to their residence. 92 people are there whose houses are demolished by the local goons and 47 people are unable to get back to their workplace.

Taking cognizance of the report, the court has asked the DG and IG of Police to take necessary actions so that no one is further harassed by anyone.

Petitioner Priyanka Tibrewal also requested the court to form a committee comprising both National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Human Rights Commission so that the details of the people can be given and also the ground reality can be ascertained.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 19.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 08:36 PM IST