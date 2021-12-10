Calcutta HC asks State Election Commission to mention dates of other civic polls in West Bengal

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to mention the dates of the rest of the civic polls due in the state in the affidavit filed by the SEC.

According to High Court sources, the SEC had said that they are in talks with the state government and will soon announce the dates.

“The SEC had said that in keeping with the holidays and the examination dates we are in talks with the state government and soon we will announce the dates,” said the High Court sources.

The sources also mentioned that the next hearing on this issue will be held on December 13.

Notably, during several review meetings, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to give her the dates of several board examinations and the upcoming festivals so that she can plan the rest of the civic polls accordingly.

It can be recalled that earlier this week the SEC had submitted an affidavit in Calcutta High Court stating that the rest of the civic polls due in the state apart from Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be held in six to eight phases in keeping with the ongoing pandemic by May next year.

According to sources, the court has asked the election commission to complete all the civic polls by April.

It is pertinent to mention that no sooner did the date of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was announced, political slugfest started between the BJP and the TMC as the saffron camp demanded polls of all the civic bodies together as according to them the Trinamool Congress government just to gain political mileage had planned to hold KMC polls separately.

The war of words further increased as the SEC was in favor of holding the polls under the supervision of city and state police, while the saffron camp demanded deployment of central forces in all the booths under KMC.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:25 PM IST