Calcutta HC Allows Mamata Faction To Use Frozen TMC Bank Accounts Under Supervision

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday had allowed former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to use its three frozen bank accounts under supervision of special officers.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya has appointed retired Justice Subrata Talukdar as the special officer till September 30.

Notably, the bank accounts were frozen by the state police after a complaint from rebel TMC MLA Biswanath Das.

According to the High Court sources, the court has mentioned that the money in the account shall be used only for the day-to-day expenses needed for the running of the party and for legal expenses and no other expenses.

The court had also mentioned that the special officer will have to countersign the cheque before presenting it to the bank.

The court also added that using the fund of the bank account the special officer will get an honorarium of Rs. 1.25 lakhs per month.

Mamata Banerjee faction TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh had ‘welcomed’ the development.