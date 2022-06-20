Watch video: 15 tourists stranded mid-air as cable car in Himachal develops glitch, seven rescued so far

Fifteen tourists were stranded mid-air at Timber Trail Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan valley on Monday after their two cable cars developed a technical glitch.

So far seven people have been rescued while four people are there in the uphill trolly and 11 in the downhill trolly.

The passengers were being lowered onto a hill in the valley below with help of rescue equipment.

A NDRF team will shortly reach the spot, said Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli.

Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator is deployed and police team are monitoring the situation,” superintendent of police Virender Sharma said.

The cable car is a feature of Timber Trail private resort, about 35 kilometres from Chandigarh, and is popular across the region. The location is at the cusp of Himachal Pradesh with Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

In April, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut Hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple.

#WATCH Cable car trolly with tourists stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail, rescue operation underway; tourists safe#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/mqcOqgRGjo — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022