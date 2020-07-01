Cabinet expansion in MP likely today

Bhopal

The much-awaited ministry expansion is going to take place at 11 am in MP Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Twenty-five ministers may be administered oaths. Before expansion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said ambrosia emerges when the ocean is churned, but Shiva swallows the poison.

From Chouhan’s statement, it is clear all is not well with the names of leaders to be inducted into the ministry. In charge of state BJP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday to quell the anger of those legislators who will be out of the ministry. Sahasrabuddhe spoke to those law-makers whose names are not there on the list of probable ministers.

According to BJP sources, the former ministers who have already worked with Chouhan, like Bhupendra Singh, Vijay Shah, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Vishwash Sarang and Sanjay Pathak will be in the cabinet. Besides, some fresh candidates, like Jagdish Devda, Mohan Yadav, Chaitanya Kashyap, Arvind Bhadauria, Ramesh Mehdola, Prem Singh Patel and Nagendra Singh, will be inducted into the ministry. Ten former ministers including some supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who have switched over to the BJP, will be inducted into the cabinet.

Scindia supporters who we­re ex-ministers — Manehdra Singh Sisodia, Prady­umya Singh Tomar, Prabhuram Choudhari and Ima­rti Devi, will also be in the cabinet.

Apart from them, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, Hardeep Singh Dang, Bisahulal Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana, Ranveer Jatav and OPS Bhadauria will get cabinet berths. Sources said the names of former ministers, Paras Jain, Gourishanker Bisen, Rampal Singh, Surendra Patwa and Jalam Singh Patel have been struck off the list of probable ministers.