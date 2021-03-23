Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years from April 1

The Centre today announced that from 1st April, the COVID-19 vaccine can be taken by all above 45 years of age. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference said that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. While addressing the press, the Union Minister assured the nation that there is no shortage of COVID vaccine doses in the country.

"We have enough vaccine. All eligible people should get registered as it is a shield against COVID-19. We appeal all above 45+ should get vaccinated," Javadekar said.

As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, the second dose can be administered between the fourth and eight week, particularly for Covishield.

India has approved Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India (SII).

Many states had requested the Centre to make everyone above age the of 45 eligible for the vaccine. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarainder Singh today said the youths should also be included in the vaccination drive similarly Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that age restriction from the vaccination should be removed.