CAB protests in Assam Latest Updates: All flights from Kolkata to Dibrugarh cancelled

In an attempt to reach out the people of Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured them on Thursday that they had nothing to worry after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, even as the northeastern state continued to simmer against the contentious legislation.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them -- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," the prime minister said.