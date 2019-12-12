CAB protests in Assam Latest Updates: All flights from Kolkata to Dibrugarh cancelled

All flights have been cancelled from Kolkata to Dibrugarh: Kolkata Airport Official
Kolkata Airport Official: All flights have been cancelled from Kolkata (West Bengal) to Dibrugarh sector (Assam).
Due to prevailing situation in Assam, flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled: IndiGo
IndiGo: Due to prevailing situation in Assam, flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled for today (12th Dec, 2019); flyers can choose an alternate flight or get a refund.
We will protect your rights: PM Modi's appeal for calm in Assam
In an attempt to reach out the people of Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured them on Thursday that they had nothing to worry after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, even as the northeastern state continued to simmer against the contentious legislation.
"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them -- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," the prime minister said.
People defy curfew in Guwahati, Army conducts flag march
The people defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday morning to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting flag march in the city.
Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew last night while the Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB. All Assam Student's Union has called for a protest at 11 am in Guwahati.
