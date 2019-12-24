CAA protests: SP admits youth died of police firing in Bijnor, says constable opened fire in 'self-defence'

The district police here said a youth died when they fired in self defence last week, contradicting an earlier claim by the Uttar Pradesh DGP that no one died in police firing during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava on Tuesday said a 22-year-old man was killed when a policeman opened fire while facing a violent mob in Nahtaur area.

"On December 20, after Friday prayers, a violent mob attacked a police station and snatched the pistol of sub-inspector Ashish Tomar," he said. A constable was fired at when he tried to get it back "When the constable opened fire in self-defence, it hit 'upadravi' (troublemaker) Suleiman and he died," the SP added.

On Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Suleiman's family in Bijnor.