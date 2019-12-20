CAA protests: Plea in Delhi HC for contempt action against lawyers who 'disrespected' court

New Delhi: Several advocates on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to take contempt of court action against those lawyers who used derogatory words against judges during the hearing of several PILs relating to violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Senior advocates, heads of bar associations and central government lawyers mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar the need for contempt action against those who "disrespected the judiciary".