CAA protest: Cracks widened in Asom Gana Parishad?

Guwahati: The cracks in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) widened further as some of the senior members of the crucial Guwahati unit of the party have demanded immediate resignation of the party ministers from chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led State government with immediate effect registering their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Thursday.

Three senior legislators of the party, including the party president Atul Bora are at present serving as ministers in various capacities in Sonowal government.

Coming down heavily on the present leadership of the party, some of the senior members of the city unit of the party have demanded the party president Atul Bora, who is holding agriculture portfolio in state Cabinet, to tender their resignation as ministers from the state government.

Apart from Bora, the agitated party members have also demanded two other Assam ministers – Keshab Mahanta, who is working president of AGP and Phani Bhusan Choudhury – for their alleged support the contentious CAA.

It may be recalled here that when a large section of the AGP leaders and party supporters are advocating against the Centre move on the CAA, the party has supported the CAB bill in Rajya Sabha during the debate in last Parliament session.

However, the party, which is an ally of the BJP in Assam, filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the amended citizenship act.

The members of the city unit of the AGP gathered in front of the party head office at Ambari area of the city and they were denied entry into the main building of the office as the party office was allegedly locked.

Following this, the agitated members sat down in front of the party office and shouted slogans against the party leadership.

Addressing media persons, Jiten Deka, president, Guwahati unit of AGP, said, “We want Atul Bora along other AGP others to resign as the party’s condition is not favourable among masses at present juncture.

We are also not happy with the decisions made by the central committee of the party. The party leadership has ignored the district-level committees. It’s really unfortunate.”