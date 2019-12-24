CAA protest: 14 of 16 UP protesters died of bullet injury

Lucknow: The UP police have admitted that 14 of the 16 persons killed during protests in UP had succumbed to “firearm injuries”.

Of the remaining two, Rashid, 35, of Ferozabad, died of head injuries and Mohammad Sageer, 8, died after getting trampled by protesters during a stampede in Varanasi last Thursday.

As per IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar, autopsy reports in most of the cases suggested that the victims died in firing. He said that detailed reports had been sought from the respective districts.