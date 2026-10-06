Bypolls 2026: Bengal's Nandigram Records 20.89% Voting, Rejinagar 18.05%; Turnout Picks Up In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Voting is underway in five Assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, along with a Lok Sabha constituency in Assam and an Assembly seat in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The bypolls are being closely watched, particularly in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, with counting of votes scheduled for October 9.

Among the early turnout figures, West Bengal's Nandigram recorded 20.89% polling till 9 am, while Rejinagar registered 18.05% during the same period.

In Tamil Nadu, polling also picked up pace in the morning, with Dharapuram recording 17.55% voter turnout by 9 am, while Madurantakam registered 15.99% till 9.30 am, according to the District Election Officer.

Bengal Bypolls See Strong Early Turnout

Nandigram recorded 20.89% voting till 9 am, while Rejinagar witnessed 18.05% turnout during the same period.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Polling in Nandigram was also marked by allegations of disruption. Congress candidate Milan Pradhan reportedly faced protests at Sonachura polling booths and alleged that his polling agent had been picked up by unidentified persons. Pradhan also claimed that there was no response from the election office to his complaint.

The Rejinagar bypoll has separately witnessed tension after Aam Janata Unnayan Party president and MLA Humayun Kabir was reportedly detained by police during polling.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tamil Nadu Turnout Picks Up

In Tamil Nadu, polling initially began on a relatively slow note in parts of Madurantakam but gained momentum as the morning progressed.

Madurantakam recorded 15.99% turnout by 9.30 am, according to the District Election Officer. The constituency has 2,13,788 registered voters, including 1,04,926 men, 1,08,797 women and 65 transgender voters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At Mamandur's Booth Nos. 20 and 21, around 290 voters had cast their ballots by 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, Dharapuram (Reserved) recorded 17.55% voting by 9 am. Small queues were seen at several polling stations, including Kanjipuram hamlet in Kundadam block.

At an urban polling booth in Dharapuram town, first-time voter Pavithra said the bypoll provided voters with an opportunity to assess their options and choose a candidate.

An octogenarian voter, Devi, was also assisted by relatives at a polling station at CSI Primary School in T. Nanjiyampalayam to enable her to cast her vote.

EVM Glitch Briefly Halts Polling

Polling was briefly stopped at a booth in Kottapulipalayam in Mulanur block after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioned.

The voting process resumed after the faulty machine was replaced.

Assam Lok Sabha Seat Sees Triangular Contest

Meanwhile, Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a triangular contest involving the BJP, Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The Nagaon seat fell vacant following the resignation of Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi.

The bypolls across the states and the Union Territory are being held amid heightened political attention. West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar and Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram are among the Assembly constituencies going to polls, while the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat is also witnessing voting.

The votes for all the seats will be counted on October 9.