By-Elections 2025 Results LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes Begins Across 8 Seats In 6 States, J&K Union Territory

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the results of the bypolls held in eight assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, November 14. Voting for all seats took place on November 11, and counting began at 8 am, parallel to the Bihar Assembly election results.

At 8:30 am

District PRO In Tarn Taran Shares Update On Counting

District PRO Inderjit Singh shared an update on the counting process. "We have two counting centres... In a total of 14 counters, there will be 16 rounds of counting and the result will be declared for each round. A micro-observer is present with each counting officer. The entire process is transparent. The counting agents were issued an identity card, and the police checked everyone's ID before letting them inside," said Singh as counting began amid high security.

#WATCH | Punjab | Visuals from outside a counting centre at Mai Bhago International College of Nursing. Counting of votes for the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election began at 8 am.



At 8:15 am

Counting Begins In Jammu Amid High Security

Visuals from outside a counting centre in Jammu show a crowd gathered amid high security. Counting of votes for the Nagrota Assembly by-election began at 8 am.

#WATCH | Visuals from outside a counting centre in Jammu. Counting of votes for the Nagrota Assembly by-election began at 8 am.



At 8:00 am

Counting of votes begins in eight assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Where Were The Bypolls Held?

The by-elections were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Nagrota, Mizoram’s Dampa, Rajasthan’s Anta, Jharkhand’s Ghatshila, Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, Odisha’s Nuapada and Punjab’s Tarn Taran. These constituencies saw a mixed voter response, with some recording extremely high turnout and others witnessing more modest participation.

Voter Turnout Across Constituencies

According to the Election Commission, Dampa in Mizoram reported the highest turnout at 82.34 per cent, followed closely by Anta in Rajasthan at 80.32 per cent. Nagrota registered a turnout of 75.08 per cent, while Ghatshila saw 74.63 per cent voting.

Nuapada in Odisha also recorded strong participation with 79.02 per cent turnout. Tarn Taran registered 60.95 per cent, while Budgam saw a turnout of 50.05 per cent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Jubilee Hills, Telangana, where only 48.24 per cent voters cast their ballots.

Why Were These Bypolls Held?

Most of these bypolls were necessitated by the death of the sitting MLAs who had previously represented the seats. However, two constituencies witnessed by-elections due to different circumstances. In Budgam, the bypoll was held after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah resigned from the seat, choosing instead to retain Ganderbal after contesting from both constituencies.

In Rajasthan’s Anta, the vacancy was caused by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, who lost his assembly membership after being convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.

As counting begins, political parties across the involved states will closely monitor the results, which are expected to offer early signals of voter mood ahead of upcoming political battles.