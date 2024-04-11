'Buxar Mein Main Hi Rahunga': Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey Gets Teary-eyed After Being Denied BJP Ticket

It appears that there are signs of rebellion from a prominent leader from Bihar within the Bharatiya Janata Party. This time, the BJP has refused a ticket to Union Minister and current MP from Buxar, Ashwini Choubey. Following the ticket denial, a video of Ashwini is circulating widely on social media, sparking various speculations. Ashwini Choubey's statement is being construed as a signal.

In the video, Choubey said that the nominations are still pending and much is yet to happen. He mentioned that some conspirators, who will be exposed after the elections, were there. He also asserted that he will remain in Buxar.

After this, Choubey said that whatever happens will be auspicious.

According to reports, he made these remarks while addressing party workers, and now the video of this address is going viral on social media.

It's noteworthy that the BJP has refused to grant a ticket to Ashwini Choubey. Instead, they have given the ticket for this seat to Mithilesh Tiwari, who is from the Gopalganj district. From the opposition Mahagathbandhan, the seat has gone to the Rashtriya Janata Dal's kitty. The RJD has nominated former Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh as its candidate for this seat.

Anand Mishra is also in the fray from the Buxar seat, who has left his job in the IPS and stepped into politics at a young age. Reports of Ashwini Choubey's discontent started emerging since his ticket was denied. Ashwini Choubey has won elections twice on BJP tickets from the Buxar seat in Bihar. Even this time, he hoped that the party would give him a chance, but it didn't happen.