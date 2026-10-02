 Buxa Tiger Reserve Gets Tigress T138 From Bihar's Valmiki Reserve, 3 More Tigers Planned In 2 Months
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Buxa Tiger Reserve Gets Tigress T138 From Bihar's Valmiki Reserve, 3 More Tigers Planned In 2 Months

Three-year-old tigress T138 from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve has been released into West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve, launching a phased tiger reintroduction programme. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and CM Suvendu Adhikari attended the release, with three more tigers planned for introduction over the next two months. Press Information Bureau

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, October 02, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Buxa Tiger Reserve Gets Tigress T138 From Bihar's Valmiki Reserve, 3 More Tigers Planned In 2 Months
Buxa Tiger Reserve Gets Tigress T138 From Bihar's Valmiki Reserve, 3 More Tigers Planned In 2 Months | X - ntca_india

Kolkata: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday released a three-year-old tigress in Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district in north Bengal in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said that three more tigers will be released in the next two months.

“I want to thank Bihar’s Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for the smooth transfer of the tigress in Bengal. Earlier, it was a tiger reserve only in name. There were no tigers here. The previous government didn’t do anything to save the wildlife in the state,” said Adhikari.

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Tourism centre near Jayanti

The West Bengal Chief Minister also promised to develop a world-class tourism centre on 2,000 acres near Jayanti.

Notably, the tigress that has been released today was brought from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve. Though Buxa didn’t have any tigers, camera traps have spotted a tiger in the area, which experts think might have entered either from Assam or Bhutan.

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Yadav thanks Bihar Chief Minister

Taking to X, the Union Environment Minister also thanked Bihar’s Chief Minister.

“Inspired by PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s push for landscape conservation and species protection, today we have fulfilled the significant promise to reintroduce tigers in Buxa. T138 has been brought from Valmiki Tiger Reserve from Bihar to Buxa. I thank Bihar Chief Minister Shri @samrat4bjp and West Bengal Chief Minister Shri @SuvenduWB for their support in this successful reintroduction. #TigerBackInBuxa,” said Yadav.

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