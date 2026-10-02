Buxa Tiger Reserve Gets Tigress T138 From Bihar's Valmiki Reserve, 3 More Tigers Planned In 2 Months | X - ntca_india

Kolkata: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday released a three-year-old tigress in Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district in north Bengal in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said that three more tigers will be released in the next two months.

#WATCH | West Bengal: The state's first tiger rehabilitation program was launched in Buxa. A three-year-old Royal Bengal tigress, brought from Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve, was released into a specially constructed natural enclosure within the Buxa forest.



CM Suvendu Adhikari… pic.twitter.com/t7tVKfvorG — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

“I want to thank Bihar’s Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for the smooth transfer of the tigress in Bengal. Earlier, it was a tiger reserve only in name. There were no tigers here. The previous government didn’t do anything to save the wildlife in the state,” said Adhikari.

Read Also MP Awaits Formal Requests To Send Eight Tigers To Chhattisgarh, Odisha And Rajasthan

Tourism centre near Jayanti

The West Bengal Chief Minister also promised to develop a world-class tourism centre on 2,000 acres near Jayanti.

Notably, the tigress that has been released today was brought from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve. Though Buxa didn’t have any tigers, camera traps have spotted a tiger in the area, which experts think might have entered either from Assam or Bhutan.

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Yadav thanks Bihar Chief Minister

Taking to X, the Union Environment Minister also thanked Bihar’s Chief Minister.

“Inspired by PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s push for landscape conservation and species protection, today we have fulfilled the significant promise to reintroduce tigers in Buxa. T138 has been brought from Valmiki Tiger Reserve from Bihar to Buxa. I thank Bihar Chief Minister Shri @samrat4bjp and West Bengal Chief Minister Shri @SuvenduWB for their support in this successful reintroduction. #TigerBackInBuxa,” said Yadav.