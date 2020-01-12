Businessman shot dead by bike-borne persons in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old real estate businessman, who was out on bail in a case of firing on a financier, was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Sunday.

Rajesh Nahar, a resident of Partur town, was on his way home on Saturday night when he was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne persons who shot him in the head near Shingdepokari Phata at Mantha and fled, an official at Partur police station said.