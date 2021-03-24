Burqa will soon be banned in India: BJP leader Anand Swarup Shukla

Lucknow: After raking up the issue of ‘azaan’ from mosques on loudspeakers, Anand Swarup Shula, a Minister of State in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, has caused a flutter by claiming that Muslim women will soon get rid off wearing ‘burqa’ (veil) like the ban on triple talaq.

Talking media persins in Ballia, the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development, claimed that “making Muslim women wear burqa is an evil custom and inhuman.” He further claimed that many Muslim nations have already put a ban on making burqa mandatory for women.

“Countries having progressive thinking and approach towards ancient customs have banned Muslim women wearing burqa. It is symbolic to keeping Muslim women in chains,” he said, claiming that Muslim women in India will soon get rid off this old-age custom like the ban on triple talaq.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shula had shot off a letter to the District Magistrate Ballia raising objections on five-time ‘azaan’ from mosques on loudspeakers. “If the DM did not initiate any action on my complaint, I will take up the matter at the highest level,” he warned on Wednesday.

The young MoS, who is a BJP MLA from Ballia, is famous for his controversial statements. He had alleged that the country's first Union Education minister Dr Abul Kalam Azad lacked nationalist approach in his education policies.

He had also objected to Akbar being called Great by Indian historians ignoring great revolutionaries like Guru Teg Bahadur who laid his life fighting Mughals and foreign invaders.