Burglars drill hole in wall of Delhi bank, steal Rs 55 lakh

A group of burglars broke into a branch of Union Bank of India in Delhi's Shahdara and fled with nearly Rs 55 lakh. The burglars entered the bank by breaking the wall of an adjacent under-construction building.

According to the police, they stole nearly Rs 55 lakh. The money was kept in one of the chambers of the vault. While, all lockers, cash and jewellery kept in other portions are safe.

According to a report by the NDTV, Police officials were seen at the site Monday morning examining the hole the thieves had drilled to make their way into the bank through the wall of the under-construction building.

A CCTV camera installed inside the bank premises has caught one of the thieves, but the accused have not yet been identified, reported NDTV.

The incident came to light after bank officials informed the police after they came to work on Monday morning. A case has been registered at Farsh Bazar police station

The police said that the burglars came prepared with all necessary equipment, including a drill. It must have taken them around seven to eight to break the wall and lockers and take out the cash.

