Bungalow row: 'Saddened' by the way house was vacated, says Chirag Paswan

Driven out of the ministerial bungalow in the national capital which had become synonymous with his late father, Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that he was “saddened” by the way the Central government officials evicted him and vacated 12, Janpath bungalow in Delhi which was allotted to his father late Ram Vilas Paswan.

“I am saddened by the way the house was vacated. I never said that I want 12, Janpath forever. My family respects the law. We were ready to vacate the house but why were we humiliated like this? People of Bihar are seeing all these things,” Chirag Paswan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party President Pashupati Kumar Paras for 'humiliating' him through government machinery.

"I was always ready to vacate the bungalow, which was allotted to my father late Ram Vilas Paswan. On March 29, the officials informed us that an order for vacating the bungalow may come on March 30. We were ready for it and vacated the bungalow in three hours," Chirag Paswan said after reaching Patna on Saturday.

"But the way officials came with Delhi police, ransacked the house and threw the belongings, including the photograph of my father and a statue of B.R. Ambedkar, on the road was extremely disturbing. This government has recently given Padma Vibhushan to my father," Paswan added.

"I was recently called by a Union minister who assured me about the bungalow. He also called another Union minister and discussed the matter with him. I want to ask why he had called me. I will reveal his name at the right time," Chirag Paswan said.

Meanwhile, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the eviction of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan from 12, Janpath bungalow in Delhi which was allotted to his father late Ram Vilas Paswan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said BJP set fire to the bungalow of 'Hanuman'.

"Ram Vilas Paswan was standing with the BJP till the last. BJP set the Bungalow of 'Hanuman' on fire. This is the consequence of supporting the BJP. They had already broken the party and separated the leaders," Yadav told reporters.

Months after the eviction notice, LJP MP Chirag Paswan on Wednesday vacated 12, Janpath bungalow that had been allotted to his later father and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea against the order of eviction of the bungalow allotted to late Ram Vilas Paswan. His son and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan had been residing in the bungalow after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.

An eviction order was issued last year by the Directorate of Estates (DoE), with multiple reminders were sent, officials said.

Ram Vilas Paswan was a union minister both in UPA and NDA governments and had stayed in the bungalow for long years. The bungalow also served as a hub of LJP's political activities with Ram Vilas Paswan holding regular press conferences. A bust of Ram Vilas Paswan was also placed in front of the main gate at 12 Janpath.

After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020, the bungalow was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August last year. Chirag Paswan has already been allotted a flat reserved for MPs, officials said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:06 AM IST