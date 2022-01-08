'Bulli Bai' case: Everything we know so far about app creator Niraj Bishnoi

While investigating the 'Bulli Bai' case, the Delhi Police have found out that app creator Niraj Bishnoi had created five different Twitter handles with the initial name 'Giyu'. It is the name of a character from a Japanese anime.

The following Twitter handles have been identified, which are @giyu2002, @giyu007, @giyuu84, @giyu94 and @giyu44. Out of these, the account @giyu2002 has been found associated with one FIR registered in the Kishangarh police station of South West Delhi.

Bishnoi, from the @giyu2002 Twitter handle, had made lewd comments and tweeted about auctions of women, DCP IFSO special cell, KPS Malhotra claimed.

Bishnoi, who was arrested from his home in Assam on Thursday, created another account @giyu44 on January 3, 2022, to challenge Mumbai Police's investigation to arrest him, said DCP IFSO special cell, KPS Malhotra. "He had tried to show his location in Nepal", said Malhotra.

The account @giyu007 came to light when the 'Sulli deal' case was under investigation. Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of the 'Sulli deals' app.

"During this time, he also created a fake profile of a girl and tried to communicate with the investigating agency as a news reporter. Later, he came in contact with various other news reporters and tried to plant his misinformation with his nefarious goals", added DCP Malhotra.

DCP Malhotra said Bishnoi has revealed that he is habitual of hacking, defacing websites and has been learning the same since he was 15. He has claimed to have hacked various websites of schools and universities of India as well as of Pakistan.

Bishnoi has also disclosed that he was in touch with the persons arrested by Mumbai Police in the virtual world and used to chat through Twitter group chat. He never met those persons and even didn't have their contact numbers, said DCP Malhotra. Bishnoi also disclosed that he was using the Twitter account of the girl Shweta arrested by Mumbai Police, said the DCP.

The DCP said Bishnoi has also disclosed that he had chosen the Gurmukhi script as he found the same to be more impactful than the Devanagari script. "He had also tried to harm himself twice and has also threatened to commit suicide. Due care is being taken care of him," DCP Malhotra added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Niraj's father Dasrath said his son is an intelligent student who is loner and keeps himself glued to his laptop.

The senior Bishnoi said that after getting a free laptop from the Assam government under a scheme to encourage students who score high marks in their class 10 examination, his 21-year-old son became addicted to the device and practically locked himself inside his room since the first lockdown in March 2020.

"What he does, we do not know at all. Niraj used to keep to himself since his childhood days. He hardly has any friends," Bishnoi, who owns a commercial pickup van, told news agency PTI.

He recounted that when Niraj was a student at Nkem Science Academy, where he studied in classes 11 and 12, the principal had several times seized his laptop.

"I had to go to the Academy many times to get the laptop back. I don't know what he used to do with it," said the senior Bishnoi.

Pleading innocence, the anxious father said, "We do not know anything about who is behind it (the app). We found him always busy with the laptop. We are praying to God that he returns home soon as he has to sit for his second semester examination next month".

Niraj is at present a second-year student of computer science in VIT, Bhopal. He was educated in a Christian missionary school in Assam and secured 86 per cent in his class 10 board exams and 82 per cent in the higher secondary (class 12) examination, before qualifying for BE in computer science and going on for further studies at the Bhopal institute.

He was arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday morning from by Delhi police in association with their Assam counterparts.

Asked about Niraj's arrest, his father said three Delhi police personnel along with their counterparts from Assam Police had reached their home at Digambar chowk in Rajamaidan area in Jorhat district at around 11 pm on January 5 and interrogated them.

"He was taken away early next morning," he said.

Niraj is the fourth person to be arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' case.

He has two siblings - sisters who are elder to him. One has passed MSc in Mathematics from Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology, while the other one is a law student at Noida. His mother runs a government fair price shop here.

A senior Madhya Pradesh police official said on Thursday that Niraj is a second year engineering student and is known to be a bright student. But he had never attended in person classes at his engineering college.

The college has, meanwhile, suspended him hours after the news of his arrest broke out. "Niraj Bishnoi, studying B.Tech since September 2022 via online, has been arrested by Delhi police in connection with his alleged involvement in 'Bulli Bai' app case. Accordingly, he (Bishnoi) is suspended with immediate effect from the University until further notice, in view of bringing disrepute to the University and defaming the name of the institute," a notice issued by the Vice Chancellor of VIT, said.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:17 PM IST