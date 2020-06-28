BuiltbyAAP: Twitter mocks AAP after Atishi says Kejriwal gave 'ultimate tribute to Sardar Patel'

It is not new for the Aam Aadmi Party-led government to be in news and Twitter trends. Even today amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, netizens went frenzy with a new hashtag targeting the party - builtbyAAP over the controversy on new Sardar Patel COVID Centre and Hospital in Delhi.

The trend was started after the party leader Atishi Marlena tweeted a graphic which said that instead of building a statue the AAP government in Delhi built the new hospital on the name of Sardar Patel.

She posted a graphic and wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal gives what is a true tribute to Sardar Patel - India’s largest medical facility at the time of a global pandemic! This is the India that Sardar Patel would be proud of; not one where billions of rupees are wasted on statues."

However, soon after she tweeted, many users replied to her that the facility was not built by the AAP government only. Some of the Twitter users said that the facility was built by ITBP under the central government while the few others opined that the hospital is a joint effort between both the government and even Delhi CM Kejriwal admitted it.

Some Twitter users did not stop at just replying to her and started posting photos of historical monuments like Taj Mahal and India Gate under the hashtag - #builtbyAAP which immediately became a new trend on Twitter. The tweets under the hashtag poked fun at the party for solely claiming the credit to build the COVID-19 facility in Delhi.

Check out Atishi's tweet and followed reactions here: