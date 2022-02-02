Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman's 'UP-type' remark stirs row, Priyanka Gandhi, others slam FM

Lucknow: A row has erupted over Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'UP-type' remark, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying on Wednesday that people of Uttar Pradesh are proud of their dialect and culture and that there was no need to "insult" the people of the state Sitharaman's remarks had come after Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh, said on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi did not understand the budget.

Watch Video Here:

After the former Congress President said that the government had delivered a zero sum budget, Chaudhary had said, "Probably, Rahul Gandhi did not understand the budget, which is futuristic".

Reacting to Chaudhary's remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Sitharaman had said, "I think he (Chaudhary) has given that typical UP-type of an answer which is good enough for an MP who ran away from UP." In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "@nsitharaman jee, you did not put anything in the budget bag for Uttar Pradesh.It is okay...But, what was the need to insult the people of UP like this. Please understand that people of UP feel proud to be of 'UP-type'. We are proud of UP's language, dialect, culture and history."

Advertisement

..@nsitharaman जी आपने यूपी के लिए बजट के झोले में कुछ डाला नहीं, ठीक है…लेकिन यू पी के लोगों का इस तरह अपमान करने की क्या ज़रूरत थी?



समझ लीजिए, यूपी के लोगों को "यूपी टाइप" होने पर गर्व है। हमको यूपी की भाषा, बोली, संस्कृति व इतिहास पर गर्व है। #यूपी_मेरा_अभिमान — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 1, 2022

SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha also slammed the minister for the remark."The 'UP-type' remark made by a Union minister is not appropriate at all. It only shows a narrow mindset," Sinha said.

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit, said "This (remark) is absolutely improper. This is a direct sarcasm on a state. During the election period you come to seek votes, and then you make such bad remarks. Today, if Nirmala Sitharaman ji is equated with Raj Thackeray ji, then it would not be wrong." "If there is so much of poison in their minds for Uttar Pradesh, then why does the Prime Minister come to UP to contest elections? If people of UP are so illiterate, then how UP has given maximum number of prime ministers. UP and Bihar provide the maximum number of labourers as well as skilled labourers. Such remarks are shameful," Dixit said.

Thackeary had in the past made remarks against migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sitharaman's remark also triggered a lot of backlash on Twitter with several users taking a dig at the minister and asking what exactly she meant by the phrase 'UP type.'

Take a look:

My ‘typical UP type’ meal- yellow dal, rice and chicken curry. Typical UP type is the best type frankly! pic.twitter.com/RG1FSAdZAH — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) February 1, 2022

Advertisement

In one of my fav cities again. Chasing youth stories in “UP type” Lucknow. #reporting pic.twitter.com/ZwbTW9n8uV — Jyoti Yadav (@jyotiyadaav) February 2, 2022

UP type Finance Minister @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/AEoUa9FNBY — the guy from kudla (@veerappavenkap1) February 1, 2022

“I think he has given a typical UP type answer..” What is a ‘typical UP type’ @nsitharaman ji? Atleast have some grace. The language says a lot !



Take the learning,throw them out of UP in the typical "UP Style" pic.twitter.com/2KrEOUZT2A — GARIMA (@JeeGarimaa) February 2, 2022

Advertisement

Will Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, dare to ask Nirmala Sitharaman to clarify her stand on her 'UP type of an answer' remark? .... Oh, well, he is so busy doing 80/20 that he has no idea that his own finance minister has insulted him and his state! pic.twitter.com/jZehIKauZt — गीतिका (@rainageetika5) February 2, 2022

Sitharaman's controversial remark comes just a few days ahead of the start of first phase voting in Uttar Pradesh. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

With PTI Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:23 PM IST