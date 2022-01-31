Budget 2022: I bow down to lakhs of freedom fighters who fought for India's rights, says Prez Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday began his Budget speech by paying tributes to freedom fighters who 'prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights'.

"I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence", the President said.



"Starting this year, the Government has begun the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd Jan - Netaji's birth anniversary. My government believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country", added. President Ram Nath Kovind.

Remembering Dr BR Ambedkar, President Kovind said that the Central government considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle.

"Dr BR Ambedkar had said that his ideal society would be the one based on independence, equality and harmony. Democracy is not just a form of the government, democracy's base is sense of respect for people. My Govt considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle", he said.



Notably, India's nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination coverage has exceeded 166.03 crores to date.

With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while it will be tabled in Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30 pm.

Flagging other achievements of the central government, he said over six crore rural households are getting tap water under 'Har Ghar Jal initiative'.

Kovind said India's agriculture exports have also crossed Rs three lakh crore. He said despite the pandemic, country's farmers produced 30 crore tonnes of food grains and 33 crore horticulture produce in 2020-21.

The President said more than 11 crore farmer families received Rs 1.80 lakh crore through PM-KISAN and big changes have been seen in the farm sector. He said the Government procured more than 433 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which benefited more than 50 lakh farmers.

The session begins ahead of the crucial assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

