BSP Backs BJP's Call For 'White Paper' On Pre-2014 UPA Govt's Economic Policies

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Malook Nagar |

In a significant development, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has thrown its weight behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's decision to release a 'white paper' scrutinizing the economic policies of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government preceding 2014.

This move, endorsed by BSP, underscores a rare alignment between the two political entities.

The 'white paper' initiative

The 'white paper' initiative aims to shed light on the economic landscape pre-2014 and contrast it with the current scenario, offering insights into the evolution of economic policies over the past decade. Consequently, both the Central Government and Parliament have agreed to extend the ongoing budget session by an additional day to accommodate discussions pertinent to this matter.

#WATCH | Delhi: On 'white paper' and session extension of Parliament, BSP MP Malook Nagar says, "The decision to extend the session should be welcomed... It is good that 'white paper' is being brought... The past work of any government will come forth...(06.02) pic.twitter.com/O23tSWAL0l — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Expressing his views on the decision via the social media platform 'X', Bahujan Samaj Party MP Malook Nagar welcomed the move, emphasizing the importance of unveiling the workings of the previous administration.

Speculations of potential collaboration between BSP and Congress

Notably, Nagar's endorsement comes amidst speculations of a potential collaboration between BSP and Congress in the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), hinting at shifting political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh.

Reports suggest that BSP's alliance with Congress could potentially unsettle its ties with the Samajwadi Party. Earlier remarks from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further underscored the rationale behind the 'white paper' initiative.

Defending the decision shortly after presenting the interim Budget, Sitharaman emphasized the necessity of evaluating the state of the economy pre-2014. She asserted that unveiling the economic landscape preceding the Modi government's tenure is crucial, highlighting the transformation of the Indian economy under BJP's stewardship.

Sitharaman's comments reiterated the BJP government's stance on the economy's state upon assuming power in 2014, characterizing it as fragile. The Finance Minister stressed the importance of withholding information about the pre-2014 economic condition, citing concerns over potential alarm in global markets.