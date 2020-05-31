BSF troops thwart the smuggling of Phensedyl along India-Bangladesh border; seizes bottles worth over Rs 1,00,000

On Saturday, at about 4.30 pm, the troops of BOP Govindpur, 54 Battalion, under Sector Krishnanagar, observed suspicious movement of miscreants near Bamboo Bridge. Noticing the BSF troops in the area, the miscreants, however, fled away taking advantage of the rain and muddy land.

The BSF troops, however, searched the area and recovered 360 Phensedyl bottles.

In another incident, BSF troops also succeeded to foil the attempt of Phensedyl smuggling and seized 309 bottles from their respective areas of responsibilities on South Bengal Frontier.