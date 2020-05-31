BSF troops thwart the smuggling of Phensedyl along India-Bangladesh border; seizes bottles worth over Rs 1,00,000

Maintaining the momentum of operations against trans-border criminals, in the border area of South Bengal Frontier, the BSF troops seized 669 Phensedyl bottles worth Rs 1,03,206 on Saturday and Sunday.
These Phensedyl bottles were being smuggled to Bangladesh through different locations of the International Boundary of the border Districts.
On Saturday, at about 4.30 pm, the troops of BOP Govindpur, 54 Battalion, under Sector Krishnanagar, observed suspicious movement of miscreants near Bamboo Bridge. Noticing the BSF troops in the area, the miscreants, however, fled away taking advantage of the rain and muddy land.
The BSF troops, however, searched the area and recovered 360 Phensedyl bottles.
In another incident, BSF troops also succeeded to foil the attempt of Phensedyl smuggling and seized 309 bottles from their respective areas of responsibilities on South Bengal Frontier.
Now, all the seized Phensedyl bottles have been handed over to respective police stations for further legal action.
During the year 2020, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier seized 1,12,482 Phensedyl bottles (including these seizure) while these were being smuggled to Bangladesh.
