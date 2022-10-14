Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone transporting shipment to India

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone transporting shipment to India

DIG BSF was present at the spot; extensive searches were conducted around the area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
A drone from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab's Ajnala sector close to Indo-Pakistan border on Friday, officials said.

It was carrying a consignment from Pakistan to India.

Senior BSF officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police, reached the spot. A search operation has been launched in the area.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

