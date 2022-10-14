Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone transporting shipment to India

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone transporting shipment to India |

A drone from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab's Ajnala sector close to Indo-Pakistan border on Friday, officials said.

It was carrying a consignment from Pakistan to India.

Senior BSF officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police, reached the spot. A search operation has been launched in the area.

Punjab | Brave jawans of BSF heard a drone coming from Pakistan side. As soon as it entered India, jawans fired 17 rounds of bullets at it. One of the blades of the drone was damaged. Entire area is being searched. The drone will be analysed: Prabhakar Joshi, BSF DIG, Gurdaspur pic.twitter.com/hqTYDTg45n — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.