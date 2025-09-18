BSF, Punjab Police Seize 25.9 Kg Heroin Near Amritsar; Nab Narco-Smuggler With Pistol, Magazines

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) apprehended a narco-smuggler with a huge consignment of narcotics near the village Beharwal in Amritsar on Wednesday. | X @ANI

Amritsar: In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) apprehended a narco-smuggler with a huge consignment of narcotics near the village Beharwal in Amritsar on Wednesday.

According to the BSF PRO, acting on specific intelligence, the joint team intercepted a suspected motorcycle and detained the rider, who turned out to be a narco-smuggler.

A large bag seized from his possession contained 23 packets of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 25.9 kgs) and a pistol with two magazines. A mobile phone, apart from the motorcycle, was also recovered. The contraband is suspected to have been dropped via drone from across the border.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as a resident of the village of Beharwal. Recovered items & the accused have been handed over to ANTF Amritsar for further investigation and legal action, said the BSF.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force apprehended four people and recovered a pistol with drug money and a drone with heroin in three separate operations along the Punjab border.

On Sunday night, acting on specific input, the BSF troops placed an ambush in a suspected area between the villages Palla Megha and Kilche of Ferozepur, and subsequently apprehended one person with the recovery of one pistol with three live rounds, 45 gms of narcotics, ₹19,480 Indian currency, one mobile and one bike from his possession. The delinquent is a resident of the village Kamlewala, Ferozepur, said the BSF in a press release.

On the Amritsar border, while tracking a drone movement, BSF troops apprehended three suspects from an area adjacent to the village of Mode. Questioning is underway to disclose their motive and find linkages, said the BSF.

In the morning hours on Monday, the BSF troops on duty at the Amritsar border recovered a one DJI Mavic three Classic drone along with a one packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 576 Grams) from a farming field of the village of Nesta.

Earlier this month, the BSF foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts and nabbed three smugglers, recovered heroin and a drone along the Punjab border.

The BSF nabbed one suspected smuggler near Kalsian village, Tarn Taran, with 560 gms of heroin.

