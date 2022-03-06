BSF jawan opens fire inside force camp in Amritsar; 5 including shooter dead, 1 critical

Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Sunday after their colleague allegedly opened fire at a force camp in Punjab's Amritsar, reported news agency ANI.
According to ANI, the shooter, identified as Ct Satteppa S K, was among those who died in the incident. Another personnel is injured and in critical condition.
The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.
Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, officials told news agency PTI.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts, reported India Today.
(With inputs from Agencies)
