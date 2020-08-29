BSF finds tunnel along Indo-Pak border in J&K

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a 150-yard long tunnel beneath the India-Pakistan international border fence in Samba sector of Jammu, officials said on Saturday. The tunnel, about 50 metres from the border fence on the Indian side was located by a BSF patrol. The nearest Pakistani post “Gulzar” is around 700-metre away from the tunnel.

The force has launched a major search operation in the area to look for other such hidden structures that aid infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of narcotics and arms. BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana has directed his frontier commanders to ensure that the anti-infiltration grid is intact and there are no gaps along this front.

BSF officials examined the tunnel and found plastic sandbags on its mouth that had "Pakistani markings" on them. About 8-10 plastic sandbags that have "Karachi and Shakargarh" written on them have been recovered from the opening of the tunnel. The expiry date embossed on them indicates that they were manufactured recently,” officials said.