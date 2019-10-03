BSF dog squad takes part in Swachhata Abhiyan at bus stand in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir): The dog squad of BSF took part in Swachhata Abhiyan in Jammu on Wednesday. The squad participated in a cleanliness drive at a bus stand on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

These specially trained dogs, who help BSF in guarding borders, anti-militancy operations were picked up litter from the bus stand. "BSF is promoting the cleanliness because PM had called for it on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. We are a part of that campaign. And when our jawans are taking part, then canines too are our inseparable part," G S Nag, Head of Dog squad, told ANI.

Asserting that these canineshave been trained to pick rags and put them in the dustbin, Nag said, " Dogs are giving a message that if we (dogs) are taking part in it, then you are a human being, you must take part in it." Asked what message BSF wants to convey, he said, "We should readily take part in the cleanliness campaign."