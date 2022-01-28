BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found hanging: Karnataka minister Araga Dnyanendra says she was battling postpartum depression

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya V Y was found hanging at her apartment in Bengaluru on Friday. The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide, news agency PTI reported.

Soundarya, daughter of the BJP leader's second daughter Padmavathi, was married to Dr Neeraj S, who works in the same hospital where she is employed, in 2018, police said.

On Friday morning, Neeraj left for duty while she was home at their Vasant Nagar residence.

The matter came to light when the maid came to the house and knocked on the door repeatedly but in vain. She informed Dr Neeraj, who too called on his wife's phone but there was no response, the police said, adding, the door was then opened by force.

The body was later shifted to the Bowring Hospital where the post-mortem was performed.

Learning about the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some ministers and senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa's house to console the bereaved family members, BJP sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra told India Today that Soundarya was battling with postpartum depression and the family knew about it. "There is no suspicion. We all knew she was battling depression post-pregnancy. Yediyurappa himself brought her to his place at times to make sure she's happy," Dnyanendra said.

