BS Yediyurappa’s dinner fails to impress

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s dinner diplomacy failed to satiate the political appetite of over 30 MLAs of BJP, including senior partymen. Yediyurappa held a lavish dinner party on Tuesday night hoping to break bread with dissidents in the party held on the same day when senior party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal embarrassed the CM by openly protesting in the well of the Assembly against him.

Yediyurappa was told by the party high command that he can continue in office, but should build bridges with his detractors. It was in this context that the CM spread a table and promised to meet the demands of more funds for MLAs.

Apart from the MLAs, former Law Minister KC Madhuswamy, MP Renukacharya, SA Ramadas, Sunil Kumar, Arvind Bellad and others stayed away from the dinner.

Those who attended the dinner demanded specific projects to be granted to their constituencies, more funds to be released and, more importantly, increased access to the CMO. However, Yediyurappa gave a ear to all the demands, but failed to commit anything.